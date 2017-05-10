What's New:
- New icon
- Adding option to hide clock
- Adding option to hide the Game info
What's New:
- Arcadia, Interton, Elektor, Astro Wars: added more trainers.
- Laser Battle, Lazarian: improved emulation.
- Miscellaneous improvements and bug fixes.
Virtual Vector emulates the Vector-06C home computer.
What's New:
- Added Cheatopedia entries for 8 more games.
- Added cheats for Metroid 2 on GameBoy Classic.
- Added cheats for Bionicle: Matoran Adventures.
- Added cheats for Bionicle: Maze Of Shadows.
- Added cheats for Bionicle Heroes.
- Added cheats for Big Mutha Truckers.
- Added cheats for Banjo Pilot.
- Added cheats for Barnyard.
What's New:
- Added Cheatopedia cheats for 10 more games.
- Added cheats for Metroid 2.
- Added cheats for Crash Test Dummies.
- Added cheats for Cruis'n Exotica.
- Added cheats for Cubix Robots For Everyone.
- Added cheats for Dave Mirra Freestyle BMX.
- Added cheats for Deer Hunter.
- Added cheats for Dexter Laboratory: Robot Rampage.
- Added cheats for Dick Tracy.
- Added cheats for Die Maus (German).
- Added cheats for Dig Dug.
What's New:
- I've fixed a couple of bugs in CPU emulation. some games are playable now.
* Sega Touring Car Championship
* Tomb Raiders
* Virtua Racing
* Baku Baku Animal
* 3D Lemings
* Vampire Savior
* Mortal Kombat II
These improvement is available only when you select interpreter CPU.
What's New:
Google Translate:
- From 0.181 onwards, it corresponds to the shark! Shark! Shark !, vimana, texpaki, big fighter, scramble formation etc MCU operation.
- Power drift correspondence versions, Ehmama Great, Hanzoo, and several clone motions.
- Add main fixes such as empty graphics normalization, FM volume control implementation such as night slasher.
What's New:
- New game Short Cuts for 7.1+ devices.
- More material design theming, UI animations and new round icon.
- Activated Google Game achievements.
- Account picker for login control.
- New permission request access control.
- UI fixes for Android TV.
- Updated Support and Google Game libraries.
What's New:
- Fixed accidental crash when starting Speccy 4.2.3 in BASIC.
What's New:
- new systems dat in resources - even corrects some names MAME/MESS got wrong
- added new Efinds for Mame and Retroarch's Mess
- add all new automatedsoftlists for Retroarch and Mame
- added movers for the softlists
- remove Mess Magician as a tool
- updates tool executable
- retroarch.ini: fixed bug 40 - retroarch core format
- resolved char encoding issue
- included update script that conforms system/machine names
- start to write system name updates mechanism
- about box was right costrained a bit
- corrected references to forum
What's New:
- Compatibility fixes ('Metal Gear Solid 3', 'Puzzle Quest' and 'Super Bust a Move' now boot).
- Fixed crash that could occur in Katamari Damacy.
- Fixed rendering issues with flat shaded polygons (occurring in Phantasy Star Generations, Ys 3 and probably others).
- [Android] Fix build date display.
- [macOS] Add .bin extension to file image selection dialogs.
- [iOS] Fix screen size setting for iPads.